Neighbors say they live in fear of partially collapsed home falling in on them

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Triadelphia home collapsed in the early hours of June 22, after it was damaged when a tractor-trailer slammed into it only days ago.

The house located at 45-88 National Road is now uninhabitable and according to the homeowners’ next-door neighbor, the family says they won’t rebuild.

Joni Johnston tells 7News that the family was sitting in the front of the house when the crash happened.

Four people were inside the home including a 7-day-old newborn.

Thankfully all made it out safely and the driver was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Johnston says there have been multiple homeowners along this portion of the highway who have had their vehicles hit.

She and her 14-year-old grandson heard sounds coming from the wrecked house.

Johnston says she’s fearful the rest of the rubble will eventually fall on her house if a crew doesn’t demolish the house.

“When we first started hearing all the sounds and stuff falling our first initial instinct was oh my goodness it’s going to fall on our house. We were up all night. It was really scary.” Joni Johnston, Next door neighbor

Johnston says she’s going to stay in a hotel for a second night because she feels unsafe.

She plans to make a few phone calls in the coming days to local officials.

She says she has two questions for them which include: a timeline of when a crew will tear down the rest of the house, and who can help her get traffic slowed down along that section.