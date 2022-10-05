TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Neighborhood Ford Store made a special donation Wednesday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A $5,000 check was presented to The West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program by Jim Robinson during their registration day at the dealership for all 40 to 64-year-old women eligible for their program.

They will be putting this $5,000 donation towards their diagnostic and treatment fund, which serves to cover the cost of treatment services for West Virginia women diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer.

Representative, Zack Jarrett, emphasizes why women should become involved in their program.

”The importance of having early detection in screening – having mammograms is critical for the early detection of cancer, and as you may know, the earlier we can detect cancer, the easier it is to treat and the easier it is to beat.” Zack Jarrett – Program Manager, WVBCCSP

If you did not make it to their registration, you can contact the WVBCCSP here any time.