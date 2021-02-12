New Athletic Field Coming To Wheeling Park

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- There’s exciting news for Wheeling Park students!



The school has begun work on a brand new and massive addition to their athletic department.

The area next to the baseball field will soon be home to a new multi-use field.



At this week’s board meeting a motion to approve the new turf for the field was passed.



Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller says it’s beneficial for not only the county but the kids who play soccer and softball to finally have a field they can call home.

“We are working with the softball team. It will be a place where our band practices, as well as a soccer practice field. So– we’re excited. It’s going to have a huge positive impact on several, several students for many, many years to come. So we’re trying to make sure we cross all our T’s and dot all our I’s so it is a practice facility that everybody will be able to utilize and have great experiences on.” Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller

Dr. Miller also pointed to this field potentially being a moneymaker for the entire county– with the possibility of hosting soccer tournaments.



She says looking at the school district as a whole, it’s easy to see the board is investing in the future of Ohio County Schools.