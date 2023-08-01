After five years of work, Waterfront Hall is ready to open.

Waterfront Hall is one of Wheeling’s many historic buildings. Local businessman Dan Milleson has been putting in the work to renovate and preserve it.

The three-story building is set to open in phases throughout this year, and one of those phases is this weekend, August 4, 5, 6th.

Waterfront Hall said they will be selling 80 tickets to three concerts on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The establishment will also have a full bar open.

The Friday and Saturday shows will feature The Dead Revival Band from Columbus, Ohio.

Sunday will be a matinee show featuring local groups Caseworker and Stone Campus.

