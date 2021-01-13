New detours and closures are coming to I-70 as the bridge project continues

The I-70 bridge project has seen some ramps begin to open and more changes will begin in the next several weeks.

The Fort Henry bridge is still undergoing steel repairs and they hope to finish up to construction over the backchannel soon.

One major change will be to the Fulton bridge over the Oglebay exit.

District Construction Engineer Mike Witherow says construction has already started underneath the bridge, but it will still have to close to finish repairs.

“Weather permitting, the contractors anticipating or scheduled to close the interstate there near the Oglebay exit the first of February, if the weather is good then they’ll go at it. If it’s a little bit less desirable, they may hold off for a couple of weeks.” Mike Witherow – District Construction Engineer

Mike Witherow also said the East-bound detour for the Fulton bridge will use I-470 and local traffic will use US-40.