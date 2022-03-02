WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Don’t forget to grab the new edition of In Wheeling Magazine! It features some familiar faces on the cover.

It’s the Chrisagis brothers and it’s for good reason because this issue features prayer groups from all over the area who come together and help build each other up.

It kicks off a theme of different people helping out one another.

According to the magazine’s founder it captures what Wheeling is about. David Allinder says people here help others grow and don’t try to bring them down.

These groups are an absolute representation of the creative mindset because you go to other cities you don’t necessarily see that. You go into groups and people are competing with each other who’s going to be in charge who is going to be on top and who is going to make more money. That’s not the case in Wheeling. These people come together for the sole purpose of building each other up and building up the community. David Allinder | Owner, IN Wheeling Magazine

You can pick up your copy of IN Wheeling Magazine at any Kroger location and several locations across the Ohio Valley.

You can also subscribe here to have each new issue sent to your home.

Be on the look out for the next edition May 15.