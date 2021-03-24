New Legislation Hopes To Eradicate Drunk Driving

HALT Drunk Driving Act Advocate: 'I truly believe if this technology was back in 2008, my daughter would be here today.'

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — They say they never thought it would happen to them. Those same parents are now vowing to never allow it to happen to other families, and now U.S. Representatives want to help in the fight.

Bipartisan legislation was just introduced with the goal to eliminate drunk driving.

This is something Jody Miller is all too familiar with.

This is the beginning of the end of drunk driving as we know it. Jody Miller, MADD Wheeling Chapter President

Heather Miller, Jody’s daughter, was a passenger of a car accident 13 years ago.

Thanks to awareness, drunk driving deaths have gone from 25,000 to a plateau at 10,000, but the goal is zero.

Since Heather, it’s been almost another 130,000 victims. I truly believe if this technology was back in 2008, my daughter would be here today. Jody Miller, MADD Wheeling Chapter President

U.S. Representatives: Michigan Democrat Debbie Dingle, New York Democrat Kathleen Rice, and West Virginia Republican David McKinley are putting technology into law.

In a statement, Congressman McKinley says, “This legislation will ensure that vehicles utilize technology to stop drunk driving and ensure no more American lives are lost.”

So, what is the technology?

Driving monitoring; the car would detect erratic driving and pull over.

Driver monitoring; the car analyses the eyes of the driver and whether those eyes are on the road. It can sound an alarm and pullover.

A built-in breathalyzer that hose with a DUI record already use.

There are loopholes to the breathalyzer, as a Utah father says. “My daughter was killed by a drunk driver. This was a multiple conviction drunk driver, court ordered breathalyzer, borrowed her friend’s car and killed my daughter with her friend’s car, said MADD advocate Ken Snyder.”

It will be up to the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration to set a gauge of how much erratic driving or head nodding is too much.

“What MADD advocates for is enough to be able to stop people from killing other people when they’re driving impaired,” said Snyder. “And, the federal government needs to take the responsibility of defining what that is.”

Like the seatbelt mandate, some will not receive this legislation with open arms. But some say it shouldn’t be a problem.

There is no right to drink and drive. It is against the law. Ken Snyder, advocate for MADD

MADD’s National President says the time is now to pass this bipartisan bill known as the HALT Drunk Driving Act. We will now see how it fares in congress.