New lingerie store in Wheeling sends message of body positive & inclusiveness

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- COVID-19 has been a big hit to many. But that’s not stopping one store right around the corner from sending a positive message in the midst of a pandemic.

“Moonlight Intimate Apparel” just opened its doors in downtown Wheeling for the first time today.

Inside there’s a wide selection of nightwear, sleep gowns, bridal wear, two piece matching sets, bodysuits, pantyhose, footwear, and just anything romantic. That also includes perfumes, candles, and massage oils.

There’s certainly a very diverse selection to pick through, and the owner hopes as ladies walk-through her store, a powerful message of being body positive and inclusivity comes across: a message needed now more than ever.

“So, I think that’s the whole point of this store is to just make everybody feel welcome and feel good about themselves, and just be very positive about everything because it’s important to feel confident, and lingerie does help you feel confident.” Ashley Sutton, owner of Moonlight Intimate Apparel

If you’d like to check out the store for yourself, it’s right by Center Market. It’s also a place to have bridal parties, photo shoots, and other special events.