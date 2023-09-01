OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — When the Ohio County Schools Foundation needed a website for scholarship donations, they could have hired someone across the country with no knowledge of the Ohio Valley.

But instead, they left it in the hands of those who will benefit the most—the students.

Wheeling Park’s Career and Technical Education class have built a place to contribute to more than 30 scholarship funds online.

After meeting with the students to tell them what was needed, the Foundation let them run with their own vision—right down to the logo.

And they weren’t just paid in experience.

“The CTE programs run like businesses. So when we hire Studio 235 to do some of our creative work, that’s what they’re looking to do in the future. And as a student, if you talk about portfolios or moving forward to college, you can point back and say, ‘Hey, look what I did for Ohio County Schools Foundation.” Walt Saunders, Federal Programs Director, Ohio County Schools

“I would say what I was most proud of was the way the website really looked. The pictures and how they added in the website really voiced how OCS should look.” Tara Grimes, Senior, worked on website

“Whether I end up doing websites for people or actually just general art or things like that, just commissions in general, it’ll be comforting to know that it’s not as hard as I think it is. I’ve just got to relax and do what I do best.” Alexander Evans, Senior, worked on website

The OCS Foundation has given more than $600,000 to graduates in just one decade.

It’s an investment they believe the website will build upon, long after the students who designed it toss their graduation caps.