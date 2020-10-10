New purpose for the Ohio Valley Medical Center still up in the air

The new purpose for the Ohio Valley Medical Center is still up in the air.

It’s only been several months since the city of Wheeling closed in on this property… all 700,000 square feet of it.

Mayor Glenn Elliott says one building will turn into a police department and another part of the space is for COVID testing. But there’s still about 6 or 7 other buildings without a purpose.

A lot of space that the city has plans to get back into private sector’s hands one day.

“We’ve had some interest. We’ve had a lot of inquiries about this or that building. We want to get them back into the private sector as quick as we can, so they can, once again, be tax contributing properties not owned by the city. That’s the ultimate goal.” mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

City crews are busy assessing the properties every day right now. They’re getting them ready for the winter months, while they figure out what’s the best use of all the space.