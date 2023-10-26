WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – There’s a lot of excitement over the new regional cancer center that will be built in Wheeling at the old OVMC building.

Two leaders of WVU Medicine went in depth Thursday telling hundreds of people at the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Economic Outlook Conference that having one location will leverage their current care and grow services for their patients.

Douglass Harrison who is the President and CEO of Wheeling and Reynolds Hospitals says the center will create jobs and become a focal point in cancer care for all Ohio Valley Residents.

“The economic impact that these hospitals have on the region, I don’t take that lightly. The number of people that we employ and gainful employment with good benefits, that’s very important for us and getting people back to work. We just heard a little bit about the state statistics and getting people back to work. And we are doing our part in the counties that we serve across the state.” Douglass Harrison | President & CEO, WVU Medicine’s Wheeling and Reynolds Hospitals

The project is expected to take 12 to 14 months to complete.