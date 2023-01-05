OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands.

Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year.

Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.



Play it Again Sports will showcase new and used sporting equipment.



The Highlands will also welcome Harbor Freight Tools, Sola Salon, Longhorn Steak House and Crumbl Cookies. Longhorn is nearly finished and is hoping to open later this month.