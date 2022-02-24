OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — New things are coming to the Highlands.

The Sports Complex has been open post-COVID, and there are a lot of events there on the weekends. Ohio County officials say that helps keep the restaurant and retail area busy and helps book the hotels.

Thursday night, officials announced four new tenants are moving to the Highlands. They will take up some of the space in the shopping area, and officials can’t wait.

They also have a non-binding letter of intent with an unnamed tenant, which would take up the former Michael’s store.

They’ve also okayed two lease renewals with WVU Medicine and Cardinal Pediatrics.

“A couple spaces are not providing any rent to us, and so, it’s very important and we keep that cash flow coming. That helps service debt. It helps with maintenance. It gives people additional unique places to shop.” President Randy Wharton, Ohio County Development Authority

It’s unclear who the new tenants will be, but officials are expected to announce that sometime soon.

Those tenants should open at the Highlands by summer.