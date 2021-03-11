New Youth Center opens in Wheeling to help kids with school work

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — A new youth center has been put in place in Wheeling and it’s all thanks to the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple.

This center has become a home for students who need a little extra help with school work. Students can come FREE of charge thanks to grants awarded to the center from the state. It is ran by West Liberty students who volunteer to complete their undergrad hours.

Students are dropped off by their bus after school, dinner is ordered, and homework is completed.

Then afterwards– it’s time for fun at the dream center with arcade games, air hockey and more for a bit of physical movement.

It just gives me such a sense of feeling. I want the students to come and not only get academic support, but emotional support, mental support– just a safe place for them to come, hangout with their friends, see different things, do activities, be active, mentally physically, all around. But we just want to make sure they have all the access to the resources that they need to be successful. MARY ROSE CREEDEN, DIRECTOR AND COORDINATOR

The center is equipped with wifi, computers, and a printer so students can complete all assignments with ease. Parents can even pull up to the center to use the wifi as a hotspot as all Ohio County Chromebooks automatically connect to the network.

The center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays after school until 6:45.