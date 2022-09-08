OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Ohio County Health Department is already getting requests for the next COVID booster.

The latest vaccine is called the Bivalent vaccine because it offers protection from both the Omicron variant and the standard COVID virus.

Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble says it has been ordered but has not yet arrived at the county health departments.

He says when it arrives, they will announce it, and people can come to the health department, weekdays 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. without an appointment.

Two brands will be available–Pfizer and Moderna–and people can choose to stay with the brand they’ve had so far or go to the other.

Gamble says the new vaccine replaces all boosters for anyone 12 and over.

No adverse reactions are expected, other than possible soreness or redness at the injection site.

“A lot of people are wanting to get it,” said Gamble. “We’ll get the word out, as soon as it arrives.”