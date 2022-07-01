OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The Ohio County Board of Education swore in Andy Garber as the newest board member on Friday.

In the same meeting, just moments later, a vote was held to make him the board president.

Only two votes were given to incumbent.

Andy Garber has countless years of experience in educating, including leadership positions.

So with the most ‘yay’ votes, he will take the place from the former board president, David Croft, who remains as a board member.

This is day one of my four-year term. I’ve been looking forward to this since the election. We have a lot to deal with. In other word we have tools. We have great people, superintendent, administration staff and this board is comprised of a very diversified group of people. I think that is a strength of this board. Andy Garber, President, Ohio County Board of Education

Garber says he believes in his experience as a principle, teacher and special education director brings a valuable perspective to the team.

We have a lot to deal with. This is going to be a challenging year. Andy Garber, President, Ohio County Board of Education

Molly Alderholt was sworn in for another term as well.

The next board of education meeting takes place July 11 at 6 p.m. at the Ohio County School Board Office.