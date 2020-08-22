Nightly road closures on I-470 and a lane closure on US 250/WV 2 scheduled starting Monday

I-470 NIGHTLY CLOSURES

Ohio County, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Monday, August 24, 2020, through Friday, September 18, 2020, I-470 will have closures in both directions.

The full closure eastbound and westbound lane closures will occur 7 days a week, from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

The westbound lane closures will occur from I-470 milepost 3.0 up to Exit 2, and the eastbound closure will occur from Exit 2 to I-70. The exit 2 westbound off ramp and eastbound on ramp at Bethlehem will also be closed intermittently.

Detours will be posted using I-70 and US 250.

These road closures are necessary for Kokosing Construction Company to work on the Spruce Street and Chapel Road Bridges, over I-470 in Bethlehem.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

LANE CLOSURE

Marshall County, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Monday, August 24, 2020 and Tuesday, August 25, 2020, US 250/WV 2 North through Benwood, will be reduced to one lane.

This lane closure will occur from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and is necessary for pothole patching.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.