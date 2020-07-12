Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department continues to see an increase in positive coronavirus cases.
Local health officials reported nine new cases Sunday morning, bringing total confirmed to 144.
According to the website for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Ohio County is currently monitoring 43 cases.
93 Ohio County residents have fully recovered and two individuals have died from the virus.
The county’s second coronavirus-related death was confirmed Saturday morning. The victim was a 68-year-old female.
