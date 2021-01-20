No show of PROs has BOE and Commissioners scrambling to negotiate contract

A contract formed in July… has yet to be signed and even now, the sheriff deputies were back in the classroom Wednesday without knowing who will foot the bill.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — No show of Ohio County public resource officers on Tuesday sent a message loud and clear to the County Commission and the Board of Ed. One, Sheriff Tom Howard says, comes after little to no communication.

A contract formed in July… has yet to be signed and even now, the PROs were back in the classroom Wednesday without knowing who will pay them. Part of the PROs are funded through grants but to the sheriff’s surprise Tuesday night, the commission talked about down-sizing the force from six to five.



We don’t have a contract in place. You guys are working, we don’t have a contract, they want some changes made, and I would hope we would have a little flexibility. Zach Abraham, Ohio County Commissioner



Commissioners say the BOE wants changes to the utility of officers, potentially being able to move a PRO to one school one day, and another school the next… To which the sheriff says he ultimately wants in on this discussion.

I will admit I was a little agitated last night because I think this is taking way too long, and we’re not going to use the children as pawns. So, the commission, board, I’ll be involved in it to get this worked out, but my deputies are going to be in the schools. This is taxpayer money either way we look at it. Whether it comes from the commission or the school board, it’s taxpayer money. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

Even during the pandemic, the deputies were there doing home visits.

So even though they’re back in the class now, the absence of deputies Tuesday might have gotten the ball rolling, because according to the sheriff… himself, the commission attorney and the BOE attorney are in the process of meeting to negotiate the contract.

This is a developing story, and 7NEWS hopes to hear more on the Board of Education’s stance in the coming days.