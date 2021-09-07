Nonprofits in Wheeling to see over $1-Million for 2021

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A little over a million dollars was just approved for 2021’s Community Development Block Grant program in the city.

Council took to a unanimous ‘yes’ Tuesday, approving funds for groups such as $33,000 going to the Nelson Jordan Center, $25,000 to Wheeling’s Health Right, $10,000 to the Wheeling Soup Kitchen, and the list goes on.

After applying in January, council takes a vote. The grant agreement is then sent to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, once that is approved, it comes back to council for a final vote.

“A lot of the nonprofits to get their money, to use for the programing that they do to help the less fortunate.” Nancy Prager, Director of Development for the City of Wheeling

Also Tuesday, City Manager Robert Herron announced they have filled a newly created position in the Friendly City: Amanda White has been appointed to the new homeless liaison position.