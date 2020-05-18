Northwood Health Systems plans to build new facility

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Big changes are in the works for Northwood Health Systems in Wheeling. They are a long-term tenant of the former OVMC campus and given the hospital’s closure,

Northwood has been propelled to build a brand-new facility away from the vacant property. They plan to relocate their existing Eoff Street clinic on the OVMC campus into a sprawling new 28,000 square foot building. Their new facility will be located next to their Administrative Offices on 19th Street.

Official construction will begin in August 2020 with a proposed completion date of June 2021.

Mark Games, President & CEO of Northwood Health Systems, told 7News “it’ll be a much nicer facility, more spacious for employees, the technology that we’ll have there will certainly be of higher quality than what we’ve had at Eoff Street, and I think we’ll provide great access to the community for the behavioral health services they need both mental health and substance use disorder.”