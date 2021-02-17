Not one, nor two, but THREE Wheeling Park seniors become Presidential Scholar nominees

...and all three thought it was spam

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three seniors at Wheeling Park High School just got the email making them Presidential Scholar candidates!

Elijah Wright, Fiona Hutchison, and Adesh Urval were all equally surprised by the prestigious nomination that showed up in their inbox and all three thought it was spam.

“I didn’t know this was a thing until I got the email,” said Urval.

But they all are aware of what it takes to become Presidential Scholar nominees; summer online… studying. Practice makes near perfect.

“For me, it was just the SAT which I studied a lot for because I know it’s serious for college. So, I spent a lot of time doing that over the summer,” said Urval.

IN the classroom, these three can’t take all the credit as they say some Park teachers live by the philosophy ‘no pain, no gain.’

“Mrs. Rhodilla who is our AP chemistry teacher. She’s definitely one of the hardest teachers we’ve had but she’s definitely pushed us towards our best. And chemistry is a hard subject,” said Wright.

“For me it was my English teacher 11th grade year which was Mrs. Johnson who was an extremely difficult teacher. English was not my favorite subject, not my best, but she definitely pushed me way beyond what I thought I could do,” added Hutchison.

So, what do presidential scholar nominees do on their free time?

Wright has an act for AP science and music since middle school: “The Orchestra up here is amazing. I got to do All State all four years of high school.”

Hutchison loves Math Field Day… and continues counting to a rhythm: “I do dance which is one of my biggest passions.”

And Urval likes the art of apologia: “Mainly speech and debate outside of classes.”

Though all three hold the same title, these Park seniors have vastly different plans for the future.

Urval will be heading to the University of Michigan, studying chemistry to become a doctor. Wright says it’s a tossup with Vanderbilt, Carnegie Mellon or WVU for a major in neuroscience. And Hutchison plans to take a gap year to obtain a private pilot’s license, with MIT in her sight for future mechanical or aerospace engineering.

…They make the Presidential Scholar Program sound easy!

From here, semifinalists will be selected throughout the whole country around mid-April.