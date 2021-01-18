Now, more than ever, we’re making it a mission to tackle hunger

The name coined ‘Souper Bowl of Caring’ shows us a bowl of soup might be the biggest gift you can give a family this winter

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The countdown leading up to Super Bowl Sunday has paved the way for a powerful endeavor to end hunger in every city of the United States… Including those in the Ohio Valley.

For the first time, WTRF has signed on to the ‘Tackle Hunger’ campaign, under our mother company Nexstar.

You can see here the color-coded needs a food-based charity has filled out in our area…. Reminding us that while in a pandemic it’s tougher this year than any year before to keep supplies stocked.

I really had my eyes opened last week and found out from a local organization that they provided 20,000 more meals in 2020 than they did in 2019. So, the need is here. Lauren Hersey, General Sales Manager at WTRF

Starting tomorrow, 7NEWS will kick off ‘Tackle Hunger Tuesday’ where we’ll show you a different food charity each week leading up to the Superbowl where you can take your donations.

If you’d prefer giving a monetary donation, we have a goal of raising $2,000 for the Wheeling Soup Kitchen. Head here to give.