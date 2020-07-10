Number of COVID-19 Cases in Ohio County Spiked

The number of Coronavirus cases in Ohio County is up at 135, which includes one death and three hospitalizations. ​ That’s 20 more in just 24 hours.

“Very quickly we could be at 130 cases because we were thinking of ourselves, and we weren’t thinking this is for the betterment of the public. “​ Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble

We’re in the first few days of mask wearing being mandatory in West Virginia. ​

If we wear our masks, health officials are urging us to wear them not just for us, but for everyone’s health. ​

“It helps reduce it. It’s not 100%, but it helps reduce the virus transmission, tremendously. We have to take those other steps though.”​ Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble

It may be just as important to wash our hands, social distance, and don’t go out, if you are sick as it is to wear our masks, according to health officials. ​

“Maybe we’re being a little more laxed in having some protection, everything from wearing a mask to washing our hands. We’re also seeing a need where we, as Americans, want to do things.” Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble

Especially in the summertime, a lot more of us are traveling. ​

If we’re going on vacation where there’s a hot spot of cases, health officials say you may want to postpone the trip. ​

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department say there’s been more community spread cases lately, even within families and households. ​The cases used to only be linked to international travel, the healthcare industry, and the prison in Belmont County. ​