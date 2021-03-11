Nurse needs a kidney, uses billboard to search for donor

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Driving with your eyes focused on the road, it’s easy not to notice the billboards high above the highway.

There’s one in Wheeling that’s different from all the rest. It’s not an advertisement, it’s a plea for help and taking a glance at this sign could drastically change someone’s life.

The billboard on I-70 east before Elm Grove shows a photo of Dani Campbell, who needs a kidney donor.

If you think you’d like to be the miracle that this family needs, you can call them at 304-280-4079.

Dani was an ER nurse before her life became scheduled all around dialysis.

Her husband Keith Campbell watch Dani battle kidney disease for several years, and then one day he had a surprise for her that would hopefully catch the attention of a donor.

The nurse who was hooking me up, we were talking and she goes ‘are you on a billboard?’. I said ‘what?’. She said ‘are you eight foot famous?’. Dani Campbell, Searching for a kidney donor

Dani was at dialysis when she found out her plea for a new kidney was now high above the Ohio Valley for all to see.

It’s a prayer she’s been hoping would be answered since 2014.

She had just finished nursing school and went to Wheeling Hospital to get a pre-employment physical. They advised her to see her doctor about high blood pressure and that’s when Dani was told she only had 5% kidney function.

Eventually doctors discovered she has a genetic condition called FSGS.

It’s not like I’m asking for a cup of sugar or a ride to the mall. I’m asking for an internal organ. That’s big, so I would just be forever grateful. Dani Campbell, Searching for a kidney donor

At first she was placed on peritoneal dialysis, which she could do at home and continue to work as a nurse and travel.

We would put the exchanger on one motorcycle, usually mine, and then the boxes of the fluid bags would go on her motorcycle and we’d still go wherever. Thousands of miles a year that way. Keith Campbell, Dani’s Husband

Then, the treatment stopped working.

I wound up with congestive heart failure four times due to being fluid overloaded because it wasn’t pulling off enough fluid, which ultimately led to a heart attack and I have to stents because of it. Dani Campbell, Searching for a kidney donor

Dani had to switch to in-patient dialysis several days a week. She isn’t able to do the job she loves, but still tries to live a full life.

I worked really long and hard um to become a nurse and then to have this happen is like a kick in the head. Dani Campbell, Searching for a kidney donor

We have a camper we go to in the summer and she’ll set it up so where she can go to the dialysis. Keith Campbell, Dani’s Husband

They were on the way to that camper when Keith had an idea.

There was a sign in a guy’s yard right out on the end, right by the road and that’s what he had was his son needed a kidney. Better part of the summer it was there and then one day we come by and it’s got a big thank you banner on it. Keith Campbell, Dani’s Husband

Now the Campbells try to stay positive as they wait for someone to call the kidney phone.

They’ve had one what they call “false alarm” recently. Dani’s doctors called and said they had a donor. She drive to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus and was admitted for the transplant. This was during the height of COVID, so Dani’s family could not be with her. After a few hours Keith said he got another devastating call from Dani saying she was not, in fact, getting a new kidney.

It could always be worse. They could of told me I had six months to live. Instead they told me I needed a new kidney. Dani Campbell, Searching for a kidney donor

You don’t have to be an exact match to donate. If a person is willing to donate, there’s a way for Dani to get a new kidney that works like a chain of organ donors until one is a match for her.

Dani explained when people call the phone, she give them a link to the living donor site at Wexner Medical Center. All of the information they need is there.