OCEA takes stand against in-person class on the 19th

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — On the coattails of the West Virginia Education Association’s stance on going back to the classroom, the Ohio County Education Association has now announced they too are against going back to in-person class on the 19th.

In a survey, 82 percent of members voted not in favor of Governor Jim Justice’s order. With the overall survey finding that some Ohio County teachers feel full-capacity is not in the safety interest for students and staff.

The OCEA president declined to say the number of teachers that make up this survey but that the five-day model of in-person curriculum will throw off the system some teachers and students have just acclimated to.

But other teachers 7NEWS talked to say virtual learning is not working, and the association understands, but believes safety and education should not be an either/or scenario.

We know there is no substitute for in-person learning, but to say that all-together distance learning and virtual learning has been a failure, really isn’t true. We have been saying since the spring that we want better modes, that we want more funding, that we want support for parents and students, we want smaller case-loads so we can meet our kids needs virtually, and none of those things really happened. Jenny Craig, Ohio County Education Association President

This Friday, Ohio County teachers 50 and older will start to get the vaccine.

Craig says the association stands by following the map; if red, they want to continue distance learning until the vaccines are fully rolled out for staff.