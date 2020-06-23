OCS Launches Plan Addressing Racial Issues

Ohio County Schools is taking racial issues that have been addressed in our country to the next level in just a couple months from now.

It’s through a new plan for the upcoming school year.

The founder for the Ohio Valley African American Students Association (OVAASA) is calling it a complete cultural shift. The plan will be centered around the community, student body, and staff.

The Ohio County School District has plans for cultural diversity, racial issues, and sensitivity training for the staff, as well as working with groups and programs in the community, such as OVAASA. There are also plans for the school district to join events dealing with racial-related issues.

“It’s going to be almost a complete cultural shift for Ohio County Schools, not one that makes the school system seem unrecognizable, but one that will be extremely inclusive for students and families.” Ron Scott, Jr., The cultural diversity community outreach director for the Wheeling YWCA

Scott hopes this plan will help everyone feel more included in the Ohio County.

This plan won’t start until the beginning of this upcoming school year.