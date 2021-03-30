OCS summer program extended to make up for lost education

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — This semester, students and teachers were just grateful to be BACK in the classroom, so much so that they might want to stick around for the summer.

Because of the lost one-on-one interaction, Ohio County Schools is announcing an expansion to their summer learning sessions.

Starting June 22 through July 16, classes Pre-K through eighth grade can get up-to-date on reading and Math in the morning and Science and Technology in the afternoon.

A grant was given through the West Virginia Department of Education to make up for the learning loss caused from the pandemic.

“We know, especially for our younger learners, that that teacher-student relationship is so important. And, offering it for an additional four weeks, to kind of make up for what we missed, is a way that we think will really help.” Raquel McLeod, Director of Students Services at Ohio County Schools

PreK through 5th will meet at Ritchie Elementary, sixth through eighth at Bridge Street Middle.

There will be STEM camps as well.

And something new offered is aftercare to help parents who are working from 2 to 5 PM to be more flexible. Students will also receive a dinner.

They’re hoping to reach 300 or more students.