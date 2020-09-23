Octoberfest in Centre Market will go on but with some changes.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Among most things this year, the upcoming Octoberfest in Centre Market will see some changes.



The event is still on but will look much different than in past years.

Of course, there will be no large gatherings or live music but there will still be some delicious food and drinks.



Instead of people lining up and down Market Street, people will have to drive thru Market Street to get their Oktoberfest-themed food and drinks.



Despite the changes, United Way’s Executive Director Jess Rine says it’s just as important to have it.