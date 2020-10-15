Officials identify two that died in South Wheeling fire

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Fire Department’s Bureau of Fire Investigations announced today the Oct. 6, 2020 fire at 4224 Jacob Street in South Wheeling has been ruled accidental.

Investigators believe the fire started on the first floor of the house and was electrical in nature.

Additionally, the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two adult victims as 77-year-old Commer Turner and 62-year-old Cathy Taylor.