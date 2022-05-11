Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The warm sunshine sure took its time to get here this year.

But one look at the flowers and trees will tell you it’s here to stay—and that means it’s time to find those tennis shoes and running shorts.

But if you’re not sure where to get that jog in—Wheeling has a competition in just a couple weeks to get you started.

It’s going to test participants, both their aerobic conditioning as well as some strength on this go-around. Eric Anderson, Tough as Nails Urban Challenge Director

For the first time in three years, runners for the Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend will step up to the starting line on Saturday, May 28th.

Once again there’s a half-marathon run and walk around Wheeling and the surrounding area, along with a 5K Twin Pops run and walk around downtown.

The half-marathon goes through South Wheeling through Bethlehem, Elm Grove and National Road.

While the 5K loops around south Wheeling through the trail by the Ohio River.

And thanks to West Virginia’s famous hills and valleys, the route is anything but flat.

There’s also that grade once you start on National Rd. over by Wheeling Park, that there is a grade that you don’t really realize you’re running up and down through that whole couple-mile stretch there. So it’s pretty challenging. Joe Lovell, Ogden Newspapers Half-Marathon Race Director

After those races, along with the Tiny Tot Trot and Fun Run, Sunday will feature the second year of the Tough as Nails contest.

Twenty different obstacles will be laid out along a path circling the city, including a polar plunge and the fan-favorite Stairway to Heaven in East Wheeling.

There will even be a chance to relax in front of WesBanco Arena, with food trucks, a portable bar and live music for runners and non-runners alike.

It’s kind of always been the unofficial kick-off of the summer. Eric Anderson, Tough as Nails Urban Challenge Director

So come for the medals and cheer on the runners.

But it’s about more than just the race this year—it’s about bringing back a tradition and community bonds that truly are tough as nails.

WTRF is a media sponsor of the event, and we even have our very own obstacle.

It’s on Tunnel Green and it will give you tunnel vision.