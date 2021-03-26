Oglebay and Wheeling Park hiring for the summer

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- You won’t have to look much further than Oglebay if you or your kids are looking for a job this summer.

The park has 60 some positions opening, and there’s a wide gamut of Oglebay and Wheeling Park jobs you can apply for.

They’re looking for lifeguards, segway guides, refreshment workers, as well as staff to work the aerial challenge course and outdoor tennis courts.

They hire employees from 14 years old up to senior citizens. But you do have to be at least 16 years old if you want to be a lifeguard there.

Plus, if you decide to apply and get a job there, Oglebay park officials say there are benefits that come with it.

“You do get a lot of benefits from working here. You get a lot of free and reduced activities. You get reduced meals here. There are a lot of perks here. You get free golf here at the park, so there are a lot of perks for working up here. And like I said, we are very flexible as far as working around schedules and things like that.” mike Potts, director of oglebay park operations

Just go to www.oglebay.com if you’d like to apply. There they have a list of all the positions currently available.

Many are part-time positions, as well as some full-time positions.