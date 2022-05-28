WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Whether it’s Christmas, Halloween or Independence Day, Oglebay knows how to bring Wheeling together for the holidays.

And they’ve done it again with their brand new Memorial Day weekend BBQ Festival.

The two-day extravaganza just wrapped up tonight with a massive hillside concert just past the Levenson Shelter.

The Clarks and the Gin Blossoms took the stage tonight, with crowds pouring in throughout the evening.

According to organizers, the electricity of the music was only matched by the community’s enthusiasm to welcome in a new summer tradition.

Barbecue, from all over the country. Memphis style, Carolina style, everything you could want, and then on top of it, we top the evening off with this concert, and people have just kept coming and coming and coming. It’s been great. Herb Faulkenberry, VP of Sales and Marketing, Oglebay

If you wanted to know about cooking poultry, beef, or sauce vs. rubs for your barbecue, this festival was the place to be.

They’re planning on breaking out the tongs and the brushes once again next year.