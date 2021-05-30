Oglebay celebrates Memorial Day weekend with summer family fun

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-Well it’s officially Memorial Day weekend, which also means Oglebay’s kicking off the summer season with nonstop activities all-weekend-long.

Even a few amenities are back open.

From taking a dip in the Crispin Pool that just opened to enjoying all outdoor amenities the park has to offer, Memorial Day weekend unofficially kicks off summer at Oglebay!

But this year’s isn’t quite like last, as the feeling of normalcy begins to set in.

“We’re golfing at Oglebay. It’s one of our favorite things to do. But it’s even more special since the pandemic seems to be leaving us.” JASON KOEGLER, golfer

“It’s just really nice to be back together again as a family. Plus, COVID. We’re excited, all vaccinated. It feels great.” MADIA FACEY, from Virginia

But this year’s Memorial Day weekend hasn’t just brought regulars back to the park, but also some newcomers who gave Oglebay’s Crispin Golf Course a try.

“We decided to play at a different golf course. So, we’re like ‘hey, we heard about Crispin Golf Course, so we thought we’d come out and play.'” RICK HAEER, golfer

Not just golfing, but swimming, boating, an aerial ropes course, and so many other activities are opened for the season. There are even pony rides and trail rides at Oglebay stables.

It’s a fun-filled weekend for everyone at Oglebay but the actual Memorial Day means so much more to those celebrating.

“Personally, both of my grandfathers were in World War II. They’re no longer with us, but I think about them, especially over this weekend.” JASON KOEGLER, golfer

“It means a lot because these are the people, they are the real heroes in the world because they were the ones who sacrificed their lives to keep our nation’s safe. So, I salute this country for everything it stands for and everything they do.” RICK HAEER, golfer

If you’d like to take a part of the Memorial Day Celebrations at Oglebay, you still can Sunday night. Just bring the family to watch the firework display over at Schenk Lake at 9:15 PM.