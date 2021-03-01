Oglebay Hosting Easter Family Weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Despite COVID-19 and its many restrictions for nearly a year now, Oglebay will be hosting an Easter Family Weekend April 2-4.

It is sure to be fun for the whole family and will include many exciting Easter activities.

On Friday, April 2, Oglebay’s Good Zoo is the place to be for a treasure hunt from 10 AM-4 PM or families can check out an egg hunt at Schrader Center from 10 AM-5 PM.

Also, parents are encouraged to register now for the April 2 childrens’ activities which include a Character Meet & Greet in the Wilson Lodge Lobby and Family Movie Night featuring the movie Peter Rabbit.

On Saturday, April 3, there will be breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Seatings are at 8 AM and 10 AM. Reservations are required. In addition to breakfast with the Easter Bunny, there are other special events for the kids on Saturday, April 3:

10 AM- A guided Easter hike leaving from Hess Shelter

11 AM- 5 PM- Aerial Challenge Course, Mini Golf & Pedal Boats at Schenk Lake

3 PM- Indoor Pool Party with a live DJ

5 PM- Good Zoo Animal Ambassadors Meet & Greet in Hickman Lounge

8 PM- Easter Magic Show featuring Stevo the Magnifico

9 PM- Family Movie Night: HOP

The weekend wraps on Sunday, April 4 with an Easter Sunrise Service from 7 AM to 8 AM in the Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater. The service will be held in the Pine Room in case of inclement weather. Then from 11 AM until 5 PM you can enjoy an Easter Buffet in the Ihlenfeld Dining Room. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Call 304-243-4145 to register for all reservations.