Oglebay offering Black Friday deals for everyone on your gift list

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Are you making your gift list, checking it twice, and still not finding ideas for some of the special people you shop for?

What about giving them a weekend getaway? Or a fun trip to the zoo for the kids?

Oglebay is offering a special sale this weekend with Black Friday deals that make it easy to find a gift for anyone on your list.

What a great way to just kinda unwind a little bit after the holidays. Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Need a break from it all? Two-night cottage getaways are half off.

You get two nights, as long as you’re doing two nights of rental, two nights consistently and then we end up at a 50% discount on those. That seems to be the number one attraction. Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Or, book a night at Wilson Lodge and get the second one free.

You don’t have to take the trip right away. These deals are good on stays from January 10 though April 15.

It gives you the opportunity to pre-plan, look at the future, try and figure out the best time for your schedule with your family. Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

The deals don’t stop there.

These other discounts are also available:

25% off signature pedicures & experience massages at the West Spa

40% off Oglebay & Wheeling Park Pool passes

40% off Wheeling Park Ice Skating passes

$35 rounds of golf on Palmer & Jones courses

30% off Speidel Pro Shop purchases

$15 Rounds on Crispin Golf Course

15% off Good Zoo memberships

Some memberships, they’ll even cover things like your train ride each year. Then we have some that cover special events like Boo at the Zoo and our Easter Treasure Hunt. Dr. Joe Greathouse, Director, Oglebay Good Zoo

While they may not be part of the sale, the Good Zoo says an animal encounter makes for an unforgettable gift.

You can go in and meet and feed and train individuals like our red pandas or our porcupines, our Grevy’s zebras, cheetahs, snow leopards. Dr. Joe Greathouse, Director, Oglebay Good Zoo

If you still can’t decide, Oglebay is also doing a gift card promotion. Buy $100 in gift cards and receive a $20 voucher for the West Spa, Ihlenfeld Dining Room or Glassworks Grill. Buy $500 and get a voucher for a free one-night stay in Wilson Lodge.

These sales run from this Friday, November 27 to Monday, November 30.

To find more information and take advantage of these deals, visit oglebay.com/black-friday.