Oglebay ready for Easter family weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oglebay Resort is getting ready to kick off their Spring season with a big celebration for the upcoming Easter weekend.

There are a wide variety of fun, family activities in the works, including an Easter egg hunt at the Good Zoo with complimentary treat bags for the kids.

There will also be a breakfast with none other than the Easter Bunny himself at Wilson Lodge, and the buffet on Easter Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

All of their normal attractions will be open as well.

You can check out all the great events at oglebay.com.

Social distancing measures will also be in place.