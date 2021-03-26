Oglebay ready for Easter family weekend

Ohio County

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oglebay Resort is getting ready to kick off their Spring season with a big celebration for the upcoming Easter weekend.

There are a wide variety of fun, family activities in the works, including an Easter egg hunt at the Good Zoo with complimentary treat bags for the kids.

There will also be a breakfast with none other than the Easter Bunny himself at Wilson Lodge, and the buffet on Easter Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

All of their normal attractions will be open as well.

You can check out all the great events at oglebay.com.

Social distancing measures will also be in place.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter