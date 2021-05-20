Oglebay To Host Memorial Day Celebration

WHEELING, W.Va. – In celebration of Memorial Day, Oglebay is kicking off the summer season with a breathtaking fireworks display and a variety of activities the whole family will enjoy.

2021 Memorial Day festivities include:



· Fireworks Extravaganza –Bring the family and join us on Sunday, May 30 at 9:15 p.m. for an unforgettable fireworks display over Schenk Lake.



· Sunday Funday Concert Series – Join us at the Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater for an evening of family fun and live entertainment by Eli and the Mojo Kings on Sunday, May 30 from 6 – 9 p.m. The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. with dinner concessions, an ice cream sundae bar, and kids activities in the Formal Gardens. Entertainment begins at 7 p.m.



· 50% Off Oglebay Activity Wristbands – Play all day with half-price Activity Wristbands Sunday, May 30. Activity Wristbands include admission to the following park activities: mini golf, pedal boats, aqua cycles, kayaks, aerial course, outdoor pool, Good Zoo & train ride, Mansion Museum, Glass Museum, bike rentals and outdoor tennis. Half-price wristbands may be purchased at the Schenk Lake Boathouse.



· Season Opening of Oglebay’s Crispin Pool – Join us on Friday, May 28 for the season opening of Oglebay’s Crispin Pool. The celebration continues on Saturday, May 29 with the Splish Splash Summer Bash pool party as our DJ plays all of your favorite summer hits from 1 – 3 p.m. Don’t miss our famous Dad’s Belly Flop Competition at 1:30 p.m.



· “Flags for Heroes” Presented By the Ohio County Virtual Lions Club – This impressive display of American flags will once again grace the front lawn of the Oglebay Mansion Museum on Memorial Day weekend. These flags celebrate all heroes– military, first responders, mentors, community leaders, as well as past and present personal heroes. New in 2021, guests can partake of a new virtual walking tour by scanning barcodes affixed to each flagpole with a smart phone to reveal a short biography or picture of each hero. Individuals, businesses, and organizations may sponsor a flag for a $50 donation. Application forms are available at https://bit.ly/3bEgXvB. The display is free and open to the public.



· Pony & Trail Rides at Oglebay Stables –Visit the Oglebay Stables for an exciting experience with these gentle animals. Pony rides and trail rides will be available May 28-30 from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m by appointment only. Please call 304-243-4042 for reservations.



· Sunday Funday Fireworks Package – Jumpstart your summer with a fun-filled staycation complete with accommodations at Wilson Lodge, single-topping pizza & 2-liter soda, Mountaineer Breakfast Buffet, VIP seating for Oglebay’s Sunday Funday Concert featuring Eli and the Mojo Kings on May 30, and two Oglebay Activity Wristbands. Rates start at just $199 per night with stay dates available May 30 – May 31. For more information visit www.oglebay.com/memorial-day-celebration.

For more information on these activities and even more Memorial Day events, visit www.oglebay.com/memorial-day-celebration.