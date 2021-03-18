Oglebay unveils newly-renovated meeting & event space

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Oglebay has just unveiled its newly renovated meeting and event spaces, and you may not recognize it.

Nine months ago these renovations had only just begun. Just recently the West Ballrooms got finished. But some renovations are still ongoing.

Meanwhile 17,000 square feet is all done. That includes the Fort Henry room, Terrace room, connecting lobby space, and, of course, the West Ballrooms.

Now Oglebay officials say the look and feel is different.

But not just that.

They’ve updated the technology, including a new audio-visual system and multiple projections. There’s also better Wi-Fi. Plus, they’ve improved materials and wood surfaces in the rooms.

Oglebay officials can’t wait to have guests occupy the space, especially the newest CEO and president, Bob Peckenpaugh.

He just started February 1.

“Everything about Oglebay has excited me since I got here. I keep turning over rocks and finding new things to be excited about. To see the results from the efforts of the renovations has been very neat to see.” Bob Peckenpaugh, CEO and president

Peckenpaugh says it’s all open for rent right now, all except for the Glessner Auditorium. That’s still being renovated, along with six conference rooms and the connecting corridor.

He says the Glessner Auditorium is slated to be completed mid to late May.