Oglebay warns guests about Facebook scam

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oglebay is warning the public about a Facebook scam asking people for their credit card numbers.

There is a mirrored Facebook page that looks like the real Oglebay page saying “Congratulations! You were chosen as a winner today…”

Officials at Oglebay advise the public not to click on the impostor page and certainly not to give out personal details or credit or debit card numbers to such sites.

Oglebay and its affiliates would never solicit such information via social media, they say.