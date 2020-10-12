Oglebay Winter Festival of Lights starts November 6

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Oglebay’s Winter Festival of Lights is back this year starting on November 6.

The Winter Festival of Lights will run from November 6, 2020- January 10, 2021.

2020 will mark 35 years the Festival of Lights has lit up Ohio County.

The Winter Festival of Lights features 300 acres of twinkling lights over a six-mile drive. The dazzling display includes 90 lighted attractions boasting more than one million energy-efficient LED lights.

There are a couple new attractions this year for the Festival of Lights.

New in 2020, you can experience the Winter Festival of Lights like never before as your favorite displays come to life through the magic of sound.

Also, keep an eye out for one of the newest displays that features a your favorite devious Green Monster. He sure is a “mean one.”

And, prepare to be dazzled as Oglebay’s iconic mansion comes alive nightly with an animated light show choreographed to your favorite holiday hits. A schedule will be released soon.

For those that like to plan ahead, take a look at the attractions and displays map to locate where your favorite stop will be this year.

To ensure the Festival of Lights continues to shine brightly for years to come, a donation of $25 per vehicle is suggested. The donation will give you a 2020 Festival of Lights season pass and Oglebay Rewards Book containing more than $500 in money-saving coupons.