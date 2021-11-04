All your favorite pastimes are back for Oglebay’s 36th Festival of Lights, plus some new things in the mix

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- A Christmas tradition is lighting up the sky at Oglebay tonight. It’s the first night of The Festival of Lights this season.

And with one flip of a switch, Christmas magic is in the air tonight.

“Oh, take a look around the park. This is a crazy magical night. It is so special to see everything lighting up tonight.” Bob Peckenpaugh, President and CEO of the Wheeling Park commission

“Oh it’s very magical because I got to share it with my grandchildren. They’re so excited about the holiday season.” Chris Criss, chairman of the board of Wesbanco

It’s The Festival of Lights 36th year, and each one brings generations after generations to take in this magical sight…

For over 6 miles, you’ll see thousands of lights light up the night sky. It’s all decked out with all of your old time favorites.

“One of the big favorites is the nativity scene. People just have their favorite displays as well. There’s skier in one area, the dinosaurs in another, the choo-choo train.” Bob Peckenpaugh, President and CEO of the Wheeling Park commission

But there’s some new things in the mix, including a 70-foot tall welcome tree filled with thousands of dancing lights.

There’s also a Candy Lane lights display accompanied with music and your children can even say hi to Santa Claus himself at the zoo.

“How great you get to see both the animals and Santa at the same time.” Bob Peckenpaugh, President and CEO of the Wheeling Park commission

And no matter if it’s your first time or 20th time, officials call it a must-see for everyone.

“It’s just a beautiful display outside in a beautiful Setting. Just come to Wheeling, West Virginia and enjoy the sights.” Chris Criss, chairman of the board of Wesbanco

If you’d like to go, you have until January 9th. Just be sure to roll down your windows, so you can hear the music.

A $25 donation is suggested.