Oglebay ready for a safe New Year’s Eve celebration

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oglebay is ringing in the end of 2020 with a bang in the form of fireworks and parties for every age.

Their family-friendly party will feature a magic show, a game show style event, a dive in movie at the indoor pool, and a balloon drop for the children.

The 21 and older party will have dinner, a comedy show featuring Comedy Central’s own Joe Zimmerman, and an outdoor patio party ending in fireworks.

In the year of the pandemic, it will have to look a bit different than years past… but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Oglebay Director of Special Events and Programming Andy Brown thinks their 2020 New Year’s Eve celebrations could break from the norm of 2020 misfortunes.

I actually think this is going to be a lot better. So, there’s actually more entertainment and we are adding a great firework display. Outside on the patio there will be a cash bar, fire pits, s’mores, and the fireworks at midnight. I can’t think of a better way to ring it in. Andy Brown, Oglebay Director of Special Events and Programming

Oglebay is only allowing 50% occupancy, more outdoor events, and fireworks instead of the usual balloon drop to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

Both of the parties have already sold out, but rooms are still available at the lodge.