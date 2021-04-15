Oglebay’s Route 88 BBQ & Brew Opens For Season

Ohio County

WHEELING, W.VA. – Just in time for outdoor dining, the Route 88 BBQ & Brew eatery will celebrate its grand re-opening on Friday, April 16 at Oglebay Park.

Featuring a new menu and a charming outdoor dining area, Route 88 BBQ & Brew will be serving up house-smoked BBQ daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Located at the Par 3 Driving Range off W.Va. Rt. 88, the casual dining spot features smoked beef brisket, baby back ribs, pork and turkey, along with house-made side dishes and an eclectic selection of craft brews.

We’re particularly excited about our new, custom-built smoker,” said Director of Food & Beverage Kevin Blake. “We partnered with Johnson’s Custom Smokers of Ennis, Texas to develop a 15-foot, reverse-flow smoker with a 75-square-foot cook surface that will enable our team to smoke even more delicious BBQ.”

Seating is available inside the Par 3 clubhouse and outside on a pet-friendly paved patio featuring shady umbrellas and charming bistro lights.

Back by popular demand, guests can also enjoy free live music every Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. on the outdoor patio of Route 88 BBQ & Brew. The 2021 Fire Pit Fridays concert series will include the following performances:

·         April 16: Jan & John L’Ecuyer

·         April 23: Jeff Tappe

·         April 30: Eli Lambie Duo

·         May 7: Jan & John L’Ecuyer

·         May 14: Gregg Molnar

·         May 21: Bob Guadio

·         May 28: Daniel Welsh

·         June 4: The Muddle (Cathy Mowder)

·         June 11: Chelsey Kedding

·         June 18: Jim Berze

·         June 25: Jeff Suddoth

For more information about Route 88 BBQ & Brew, visit www.oglebay.com/route-88-bbq-brew. Carryout orders may be placed by calling 304-243-4077.

