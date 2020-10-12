Oh deer! State Farm agent warns WV is in the danger zone

When you’re heading out the door this time of year, instead of ‘honey, I love you’, you’ll hear West Virginians say ‘watch out for deer on the road!’ And a new study from State Farm backs this up —

Most animal-related crashes occur right now in this month through December – With 67 percent deer related.

Hunters can attest to this; Dusk and Dawn are the times deer are the jumpiest as they’re looking for food.

In the past 12 days of October, State Farm Agent Taylor Shepherd has seen a huge uptick of incidents in his office alone. Which is not out of the blue for the Mountain State.

We’re not number 5, we’re not number 30, we’re number one in the amount of accidents. So, I really would recommend talking to your agent, talking to your insurance company and making sure you have the comprehensive coverage this fall. Taylor Shepherd, State Farm Insurance Agent

State Farm released some tips for drivers: Leave for work ten minutes early so you don’t rush on the road, keep your high beams on so you have ample time to see the reflection of animal’s eyes.

And while other states might not need to worry about this hazard, especially on our Country Roads, make sure your insurance covers animal collisions.