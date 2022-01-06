Ohio and Marshall Counties see poor road conditions and multiple wrecks with tonight’s winter weather

(WTRF) — Authorities are confirming that area roads are slick and snow covered this evening.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution if they need to travel tonight.

In Ohio County, Sheriff Tom Howard is encouraging people to stay home.

Sheriff Howard says there were multiple crashes throughout the evening.

He says the secondary roads are very icy.

The sheriff says on Interstate 70 Westbound, new pavement on the interstate is causing I-70 West to be very slick.

There weren’t any major issues on Two-Mile Hill tonight, but according to Sheriff Howard motorists took it slow on I-70 in both directions near the Highlands.

Some accidents included a two-vehicle accident near Middle Creek Elementary in Triadelphia and on Route 88 where a tractor trailer was stuck for a time.

And in Marshall County it was the same story…lots of minor accidents kept emergency crews busy all evening. Slick conditions caused tie-ups on Route 2 in the north narrows section between Glen Dale and McMechen following a two-vehicle accident earlier in the evening.

Marshall County Emergency Management Director Tom Hart says the McMechen Fire Department responded to that accident. There were no reports of injuries.

Also, a privately-contracted snow plow overturned on Rines Ridge in the county tonight. Hart says there were no injuries in that accident either.

According to Hart, there were no reports of any major accidents in the county due to the hazardous road conditions.