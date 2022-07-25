WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Schools Board of Education President Andy Garber says the district will do everything possible to make sure that the buildings are secure for students.

Garber says safety will continue to be a top priority in the Ohio County School District.

On Monday night, the board unanimously voted in favor of entering into an agreement with the public resource officers for the 2022-23 academic school year.

Currently, there are five Wheeling Police officers and four officers from the Ohio County Sheriff’s department who are assigned to the schools throughout the county.

There is one officer who is hired for 11 months out of the year and the remaining officers work for a total of nine months during the school year.

The new agreement will keep on the same amount of public resource officers that the district had during the 2021-22 academic school year.

Assistant Superintendent Rick Jones talked with 7News tonight about the public resource officers.

They’re great resources for me to call anytime I need anything. They do a lot of training with us. They share with me any concerns or questions that I might have. They’ll help me out, so there an invaluable resource to Ohio County Schools. Rick Jones, Ohio Co. Schools Asst. Superintendent

Also on Monday night, the board decided to discuss at a later time which company the district will go with when it comes to the turf for the new baseball field.

The district is still waiting for one of the companies to give them their price tag for the project.

Two turf companies are vying for the job.