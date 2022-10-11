Wheeling, WV – Charm Builders Ltd., a roofing and siding contractor located in Millersburg, Ohio, has faced workplace safety standard issues since 2009 with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

On March 29, 2022, OHSA investigated a complaint from employees that they were forced to work on top of a 2-story office building without falling protection.

Falling is the industry’s most deadly hazard, according to the U.S Department of Labor. These most recent citations were on a West Virginia work site.

The 12 OSHA violations range from egregious-willful to serious, including charges that they failed to provide falling protection, that there was a lack of training for employees about falling hazards, counts of unsafe use of portable ladders, and the lack of use of safety gear onsite.

With the multitude of violations, OHSA has placed the contractor into the Severe Violator Enforcement Program. The proposed OSHA penalties are $1,090,231.

View the 2022 citations. The past citations were not available.

Charm Builders Ltd. has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.