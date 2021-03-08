Ohio County Airport Advisory Committee meets for first time, believes future is bright for this “hidden gem”

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) – -A new committee has been formed to help brighten the future of Ohio County.

The Airport Advisory Committee was created by Ohio County Commissioner, Zach Abraham, with a vision to rediscover this “diamond in the rough.”

Abraham says he wants to make an impact, and says the Ohio County Airport is a greatly under used asset.

He believes in the potential of the area and says if the ideas stick– things like a flight school, charters, aeronautic mechanics, educational curriculum, drones, and manufacturing could be the future of this hidden gem.

I think it has the opportunity to really get kids and families involved in aeronautics and the future of aeronautics and some drones. The National Guards here. We’ve got a lot of great things to offer here and really get the citizens of Ohio County to grab ahold and make it their own. ZACH ABRAHAM, OHIO COUNTY COMMISSIONER

He says he hopes to partner with local Tech colleges to include aeronautics in their curriculum. Abraham believes this could be something great for surrounding counties to also get in on.

We will let you know when the next meeting is.