Ohio County Airport honors 75 years of flying with remembrance ceremony

Ohio County, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport celebrates 75 years of taking off—they’re also paying respects to those who preserved their freedom to fly.

Tomorrow on the 20th anniversary of September 11th, they’re inviting the family for an ‘Honoring Heroes’ event.

The morning will begin with a recognition of military, first responders and those who lost their lives in 2001.

Manager Russell Escue says 9/11 was an especially difficult day for those working at the airport.

He and the previous manager say they only saw one plane fly over Wheeling that day.

That was the Air Force One that the president was flying in, he was the only airplane in the air…that was after all the airplanes had been grounded, this was in the afternoon, probably around 4:30. Russell Escue, Manager, Wheeling-Ohio County Airport

Following the ceremony, there will be Army vehicles on display, as well as a tour of the terminal.

The all-day event will end with fireworks in celebration of our country’s finest.